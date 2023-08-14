China's crude oil imports up 12.4 pct in first seven months

Xinhua) 13:22, August 14, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's imports of crude oil logged steady growth in the first seven months of 2023, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

During the period, China imported a total of 326 million tonnes of crude oil, up 12.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the data.

In the January-July period, the average price of imported crude oil stood at 3,977.2 yuan (about 555.75 U.S. dollars), down 16.6 percent from a year earlier.

