Lion dance performed at Plaza de Oriente in Madrid, Spain
Actors perform lion dance at the Plaza de Oriente (Eastern Plaza) in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 5, 2023. The Shenzhen Fuyong Huaide Lion Dance Troupe performed on the streets of Madrid from Friday to Sunday at the invitation of the Madrid Summer in the City Festival and the Chinese Cultural Center in Madrid. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Actors perform lion dance at the Plaza de Oriente (Eastern Plaza) in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 5, 2023. The Shenzhen Fuyong Huaide Lion Dance Troupe performed on the streets of Madrid from Friday to Sunday at the invitation of the Madrid Summer in the City Festival and the Chinese Cultural Center in Madrid. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Actors perform lion dance at the Plaza de Oriente (Eastern Plaza) in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 5, 2023. The Shenzhen Fuyong Huaide Lion Dance Troupe performed on the streets of Madrid from Friday to Sunday at the invitation of the Madrid Summer in the City Festival and the Chinese Cultural Center in Madrid. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
People watch lion dance at the Plaza de Oriente (Eastern Plaza) in Madrid, Spain, on Aug. 5, 2023. The Shenzhen Fuyong Huaide Lion Dance Troupe performed on the streets of Madrid from Friday to Sunday at the invitation of the Madrid Summer in the City Festival and the Chinese Cultural Center in Madrid. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Photos
