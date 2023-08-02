Summer camp provides enriching opportunity for children from the mountains

Xinhua) 11:27, August 02, 2023

KUNMING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- During the summer break in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan, dozens of elementary students at the Third Wanquan Primary School in Lanping County, are eagerly preparing for an adventurous summer journey.

Backed by seven dedicated volunteers from the Faculty of Education of East China Normal University (ECNU) in Shanghai, the 35 students' summer adventure will span two weeks, encompassing lessons on self-awareness, responsibility, knowledge, and capability.

The courses are an integral part of an assistance project designed for Lanping, a remote region nestled in impoverished mountains and an autonomous county inhabited by the Bai and Pumi ethnic groups.

All of the young students participating in this year's summer camp come from ethnic minority backgrounds. Their schooling journey began only in 2019 when they were relocated from the mountains to the lower areas to attend school.

For years, their hometown, Nuijang, which has suffered from extreme poverty, has lacked adequate educational resources, said Hu Hang with the ECNU's education department and an instructor at the summer camp.

Since 2018, the university has established the "Rainbow Summer Camp" social practice project and has continuously conducted educational support activities in the region, Hu added.

This summer, six students from a variety of backgrounds, including early childhood education, special education, teacher education, and educational information technology, were selected for the mission.

For years, the student volunteers, together with the organizers, designed and updated a curriculum system to meet the diverse needs of students.

The series of courses focusing on nurturing aspirations particularly resonates with the students and has gained immense popularity.

Students enthusiastically share their dreams and forge ahead towards their aspirations by symbolically casting them in the form of message-filled drift bottles.

During the class centered around aesthetic experiences, students delight each other with their live guitar performances and singing.

In the mental health experience class, students are taught to express their emotions through paintings and share their artwork in the classroom.

During the physical fitness expansion session, students participate in group activities like soccer and basketball. Additionally, they also rehearse Wuqinxi, literally meaning Five-Animal Exercises, as a set of physical exercises accompanied by Qigong (breathing exercises).

The Rainbow Summer Camp's diverse and vibrant curriculum lives up to its name, bringing a kaleidoscope of colors to the summer vacation of children, said teachers of the elementary school.

"We seek to plant a seed of 'determination' in the hearts of these children," said Liu Kun, the summer camp captain and an undergraduate student in the Faculty of Education, Class of 2021.

It is a seed that will lead them to develop first-rate ambitions, capabilities, and character, thereby forging a brighter and more fulfilling rainbow future for themselves, Liu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)