China staying committed to peaceful development, says envoy

Xinhua) 15:15, July 26, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, Tuesday reaffirmed China's unwavering commitment to peaceful development.

"China maintains firm strategic resolve, stays committed to peaceful development, and pursues a national defense policy that is defensive in nature," the ambassador said at the reception in commemoration of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.

"Facing the global landscape featuring turmoil and changes, China is committed to maintaining the common security of all countries and building a community with a shared future for humankind, and will join forces with all countries in implementing the Global Security Initiative," Zhang added.

The envoy continued to say that facing flare-ups of hotspot issues, China always stands on the side of peace by upholding fairness and justice and promoting political settlement through dialogue.

"Facing increasing international deficits in security, peace, and governance, China firmly supports the central role of the UN, upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and actively participates in peacekeeping operations, sending more troops to peacekeeping operations than any other permanent members of the Security Council," Zhang said.

Zhang stated that the Chinese people are forging ahead on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects. "Moving forward, China will continue to modernize our national defense and the armed forces, and firmly safeguard our sovereignty, security, and development interests."

"At the same time, we will, as always, join forces with all peace-loving countries and peoples to further contribute to universal and common security and sustaining the peace of the whole world. We will continue to extend strong support to the peace efforts of the UN, including its peacekeeping operations, to deliver more hope to those who are in need," the ambassador said.

