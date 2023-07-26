Feature: Malawian youth embrace Chinese online shops to pursue entrepreneurial dreams

Xinhua) 13:25, July 26, 2023

BLANTYRE, Malawi, July 25 (Xinhua) -- In the busy Limbe Market of Blantyre, Malawi's commercial city, a sense of anticipation filled the air as 28-year-old Joseph Nambuzi opened the doors to his computer accessories shop.

Nambuzi is among Malawian youth who are harnessing the power of Chinese online shops like Alibaba and Shein to embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

With a background in biomedical engineering, Nambuzi, a graduate of the University of Malawi, combined his passion for business with his technical knowledge during his college years.

Even as a student, he saw the potential in ordering computer batteries from China and selling them locally. After graduation, he continued this venture while working part-time as a biomedical engineer.

"I expanded my inventory, buying different things, including batteries and laptop keyboards," said Nambuzi.

As his business grew, he eventually secured a place at the heart of Limbe Market to establish his own computer accessories store. To keep up with the demands of his store, Nambuzi relied heavily on Chinese online platforms.

"We buy directly from Chinese factories, ensuring authenticity and convenience in our business transactions," he told Xinhua in a recent interview. "Trust has been a crucial factor in making this online business model successful, as many are wary of online scams."

As Malawian youth like Joseph Nambuzi embrace e-commerce and explore avenues beyond traditional retail, they are taking bold steps to make their way in the ever-changing entrepreneurial landscape. With their sights set on expanding their businesses and exploring innovative solutions, the future holds promising opportunities for these ambitious young entrepreneurs.

Looking ahead, Nambuzi envisioned stocking his store with every computer part. However, one significant challenge he faced was foreign exchange restrictions, limiting the amount of money he could spend on imports each month.

"The current forex limitations hinder our business growth, as we are only allowed a small quota to purchase inventories," he said, appealing to the government to consider the needs of small businesses and extend the quota.

Malawi's relationship with China has been marked by long-standing trade ties. Hopkins Kawaye, a lecturer at the Catholic University of Malawi, believed that Malawians can learn from the Chinese model and develop their own manufacturing capabilities.

"By investing in machines from China that can produce goods locally, we can reduce reliance on imports," he said. "Such a shift in approach could lead Malawi toward economic progress and stability."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)