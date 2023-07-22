Digitalization facilitates speciality production, sales

GUIYANG, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Deep in the mountains of southwest China's Guizhou Province, there is a wild fruit called Cili, meaning thorn pear. The healthy fruit is rich in vitamin C and has the Latin name Rosa roxburghii.

The province's good ecological environment has encouraged the growth of various special, flavorful foods. With digitalized processing and sales, local products such as Cili that were once difficult to sell from the mountains have been able to reach a wider market.

In a 5G Cili juice-processing smart factory in Guiding County, the process that encompasses washing, squeezing, static settlement, juice packaging and sales is visible in real time on a big screen.

Wang Hai, a manager in charge of the factory's informatization, said the facility is equipped with 26 5G base stations that cover the entire factory.

"The 5G smart factory has effectively solved previous problems, such as untraceable food production and the loose monitoring of energy consumption," Wang said.

Through the smart factory, production capacity has increased five times, Wang added.

As the country's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou Province has been promoting the big data industry as a backbone of its development, with a number of enterprises riding the waves of digitalization.

In the computer room of China Unicom's cloud data center in the Guian New Area, servers hum around the clock.

Liang Ming, a manager at the center, said they have had more than 20 clients, including the Kweichow Moutai Group. Supported by the data center, the group's e-commerce app "iMoutai" has more than 40 million registered users.

Consumers can scan a QR code to obtain ingredient information and learn about liquor-making processes, creating a sense of engagement, according to He Guangju, a liquor industry digitalization expert at China Unicom.

Song Hongbin is the chairman of a local liquor maker, one of the center's clients.

"We trust professional partners to do professional things," said Song, noting that the 5G intelligent network has helped expand sales channels through digitalization.

Song said the company will gradually create and improve the use of big data in raw material procurement, production and brewing, equipment management, energy management, marketing and other business areas.

The company will also continue to deepen cooperation with telecommunication services suppliers to help enterprises make scientific decisions and achieve quality and efficiency through the data, he added.

