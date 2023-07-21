No Chinese casualties reported in Auckland shooting: consulate

WELLINGTON, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Consulate General of China in Auckland confirmed with the police that there have been no reports of casualties regarding Chinese citizens in Thursday's shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, which claimed three lives and injured six others.

The gunman has been identified as the 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua. Armed with a pump-action shot gun, he discharged his firearm on Thursday morning after moving through a construction site where he previously worked at the bottom of Queen Street in Auckland's central city.

There was an exchange of fire between the offender and the police, and the offender and two members of the public were later located deceased.

The injured, who have been taken to the hospital, included a member of the police.

It remained unknown if the gunman was shot by police or took his own life as the investigation proceeds, police said.

As Thursday marked the beginning of the month-long FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said all FIFA personnel and international football teams were safe.

The assessment from officials shows there is no national security risk and no change to New Zealand's security threat level, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the media, ruling out a terrorist attack.

