China's outbound investment continues to expand in H1: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 10:12, July 20, 2023

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's outbound investment continued to grow in the first half of 2023, official data showed Thursday.

The country's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 22.7 percent year on year to 431.61 billion yuan in the first six months of the year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI stood at 62.29 billion U.S. dollars in the period, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

