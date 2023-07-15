U.S. should stop slapping false labels on China, spokesperson says

Xinhua) 10:43, July 15, 2023

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government agencies face numerous cyber attacks every day, most of which come from sources in the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

The spokesperson made the comment at a news briefing in response to a question concerning a meeting between Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jakarta, during which the U.S. side reportedly said that the U.S. government network was hacked and the U.S. will hold the hackers accountable with proper measures.

Director Wang Yi made clear China's principled position on the issue of cyber security in the meeting, the spokesperson said.

"The Chinese government agencies face numerous cyber attacks every day, most of which come from sources in the U.S.," the spokesperson said. "We've shared relevant facts with the international community on multiple occasions. China is the biggest victim of cyber attack. The U.S. needs to stop slapping false labels on China."

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)