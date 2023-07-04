'Impression on Mount Putuo' staged in Zhejiang
Tourists watch the performance of "Impression on Mount Putuo" featuring Buddhist and oceanic cultures in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
