'Impression on Mount Putuo' staged in Zhejiang

Ecns.cn) 16:24, July 04, 2023

Tourists watch the performance of "Impression on Mount Putuo" featuring Buddhist and oceanic cultures in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

