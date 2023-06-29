China Islamic Association marks Corban Festival

Xinhua) 09:09, June 29, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The China Islamic Association on Wednesday held a reception in Beijing to mark the Corban Festival.

Chen Xiaojiang, deputy head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Chen Ruifeng, both deputy head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee and director of the National Religious Affairs Administration, attended the event to offer greetings on the occasion.

Adiljan Haj Kerim, vice president of the association, extended his greetings and best wishes to Muslims nationwide while delivering remarks. He also urged efforts to develop Islam further in the Chinese context, and efforts to actively guide Islam to adapt to socialist society.

Also present were more than 40 envoys of Islamic countries, foreign Muslim experts based in Beijing, officials from both central government departments and the Beijing municipality, and over 180 Muslim representatives from various sectors in Beijing.

