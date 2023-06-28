China, UNEP joint ecosystem management initiative marks 10th anniversary

NAIROBI, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Environment Programme-International Ecosystem Management Partnership (UNEP-IEMP), a collaborative venture between the UNEP and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) aimed at fostering scientific research on revitalizing the health of natural habitats in the global south, on Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary since its inception.

Senior officials from the UNEP and the CAS, as well as scientists from China and Africa, graced the 10th-anniversary ceremony held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. During the event, Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu delivered a congratulatory video message, stressing the crucial role of multilateralism in helping tackle global ecological threats.

Elizabeth Mrema, the UNEP's deputy executive director, noted that courtesy of the partnership with China, the global south has benefitted from joint programs aimed at tackling the climate crisis, desertification, and habitat loss.

"Since its inception, we have seen UNEP-IEMP at the forefront of mobilizing science to support policy setting for sustainable ecosystem management in developing countries," Mrema said.

In addition, Mrema said the initiative has facilitated the deployment of technologies and innovations for restoring degraded habitats, promoting climate adaptation, and food security.

She cited green projects domiciled in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative spread across Africa and Asia as early fruits of the partnership between the UNEP and the CAS.

Hosted by the CAS at its headquarters in the Chinese capital of Beijing, the UNEP-IEMP is a flagship South-South cooperation initiative whose overarching goal is to help developing countries improve livelihoods through ecosystem restoration and enhanced climate response.

Zhang Linxiu, director of UNEP-IEMP, said the initiative has mobilized diverse stakeholders, including governments, research institutions, and local communities to address ecological threats facing the global south.

Forging strategic partnerships to address ecosystem degradation, climate emergencies, disrupted livelihoods, and the spread of deserts has been a major priority for the partnership, said Zhang, stressing that the partnership is also boosting the anti-desertification drive in Africa through reforestation and sustainable land management, leading to sustainable and resilient livelihoods for grassroots communities.

The partnership has also piloted and tested cutting-edge research in the global south, aimed at reversing biodiversity loss and regenerating landscapes in a bid to realize a green transition, Zhang said.

