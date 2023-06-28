China urges developed countries to effectively protect migrants' rights

GENEVA, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday voiced concern over the violation of migrant rights by some developed countries including Britain, and urged them to effectively protect migrant rights.

Delivering a statement at the ongoing 53rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Chinese side said that while enjoying the benefits brought by well-educated and high-skilled migrants, some developed countries, instead of playing a greater role in global migration governance, not only violate immigrants' rights at home, but also become the main driving force behind the global refugee and immigration crises.

The deportation of asylum-seekers to other countries by Britain is a matter of concern, and the fact that unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in the country are facing the risk of disappearance and trafficking also needs to be attended, the statement said.

It added that UN Human Rights Council Special Procedures and UN Human Rights Treaty Bodies have expressed concern about this, and that UN's Committee on the Rights of the Child has recently urged the British side to urgently amend its illegal immigration bill.

The Chinese side urges relevant countries to face up to their violations and take actions to protect migrants' rights, said the statement.

