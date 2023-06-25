China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 11:04, June 25, 2023

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures on Sunday, as heatwaves are forecast to scorch vast regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Sunday, temperatures in parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Liaoning and Jilin are expected to hit 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will even reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)