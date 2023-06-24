Home>>
China ready to expand two-way market access with France, premier says
(Xinhua) 10:37, June 24, 2023
PARIS, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with France to advance balanced development of bilateral trade, expand two-way market access and seek greater mutual benefit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday in a meeting with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
