China ready to expand two-way market access with France, premier says

Xinhua) 10:37, June 24, 2023

PARIS, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with France to advance balanced development of bilateral trade, expand two-way market access and seek greater mutual benefit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday in a meeting with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

