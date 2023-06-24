Home>>
Cooperation between China, Europe not subjected to third parties -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 10:36, June 24, 2023
PARIS, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that strengthening cooperation between China and Europe is a strategic choice based on their respective interests, which is not targeted at, dependent on, or subjected to third parties.
Li made the remarks when he met with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liang Jun)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Chinese premier urges int'l financial institutions to give more say to emerging markets, developing countries
- Developed countries should deliver on promises to developing countries -- Chinese premier
- China supports trade, investment liberalization and facilitation, opposes protectionism and decoupling -- premier
- China, Europe should cope with int'l uncertainty with stability of bilateral ties -- Chinese premier
- Chinese premier's visit unleashes great potential for stronger China-Europe ties
- French senators welcome to visit China for deepening cooperation and ties, says Chinese premier
- Chinese premier calls for int'l efforts to solve problems facing developing countries
- Chinese premier calls on Asia to inject more certainty into world peace, development
- Chinese premier meets entrepreneurs from home and abroad
- Chinese premier urges opposing "clash of civilizations" and ideological confrontation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.