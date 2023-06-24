Cooperation between China, Europe not subjected to third parties -- Chinese premier

June 24, 2023

PARIS, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that strengthening cooperation between China and Europe is a strategic choice based on their respective interests, which is not targeted at, dependent on, or subjected to third parties.

Li made the remarks when he met with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

