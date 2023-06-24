China's development brings opportunities to world, not risks, premier says

Xinhua) 10:32, June 24, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Paris, France, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

PARIS, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's development brings opportunities rather than risks to the world, sending stabilities rather than shocks to the global industrial chain and supply chain, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday.

During his meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, Li said China hopes that the European Union (EU) will view its cooperation with China in an objective and rational way and work with China to safeguard the sound environment of the China-EU practical cooperation.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU, Li said China stands ready to work with the EU to make a new China-EU summit a success and strengthen cooperation in green, economic, trade and digital fields, so as to open up new space for the development of China-EU relations.

China is willing to make joint efforts with the EU to enhance the reliability and stability of China-EU economic and trade relations and better achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, said Li.

There is no conflict of fundamental interests between China and the EU, said Li, mentioning that both sides have benefited from each other's development, adhered to strategic autonomy and multilateralism, and had broad consensus on climate change and other global issues.

China and the EU should enhance mutual trust and address concerns through successful cooperation, the Chinese premier said.

That is conducive to the common development of China and the EU, the joint response to global challenges, and the building of a multi-polar world, Li said, adding that it also serves the fundamental interests of both sides and will inject stability and positive energy into the world.

For his part, Michel said the EU adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to strengthen communication and exchanges with China, develop multi-level cooperative relations, promote the consolidation and strengthening of the EU-China relations, so as to jointly solve global issues in climate, health and other fields, and build an open and multipolar world.

China's development is beneficial to the EU and the world. The EU has no intention to contain China's development, opposes a "new Cold War" and the act of taking sides, and hopes that the next EU-China summit will lead to positive results, said Michel.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.

