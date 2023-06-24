Container throughput at China's ports up 4.7 pct in 2022
This aerial photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows an automatic container terminal of Qinzhou Port and a railway container distribution center in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The container throughput at Chinese ports rose 4.7 percent year on year in 2022, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.
A total of 296 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at the country's ports last year, according to an annual report on the development of the transport industry released by the ministry.
Cargo throughput at China's ports was about 15.69 billion tonnes in the period, up 0.9 percent from the previous year, said the ministry.
Specifically, cargo throughput at the country's coastal ports went up 1.6 percent year on year to 10.13 billion tonnes, while goods handled at those inland ports edged down 0.3 percent to 5.55 billion tonnes.
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- China's ports log container throughput growth in first seven months
- China's major ports report container throughput growth
- Automation improves efficiency for Chinese ports, promotes high-quality development
- China's ports will remain number one
- Freight turnover increases drastically in Russia's Far Eastern ports
- Ports closed due to storms in Chile
- Cargo activity beating targets at Shanghai's ports
- Cargo throughput rises but passenger numbers drop for China's large ports
- Tibet steps ups efforts to develop ports of entry
- 258 ports opening up in Chinese mainland
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.