China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 10:33, June 22, 2023

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Wednesday evening renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves lingered in some parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, temperatures in parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Fujian, and Hainan are expected to reach 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some areas of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, and Henan could reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius and may even exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.

China has a three-tier, color-coded warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

