China's first batch of infrastructure REIT expansion projects listed

Xinhua) 13:48, June 17, 2023

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's first group of four infrastructure real-estate investment trust (REIT) expansion projects were listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Friday.

The listings of the first batch of projects will help promote the improvement of refinancing in the REITs market, rationally expand effective investment, and promote the high-quality development of infrastructure, the exchanges said.

So far, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's infrastructure REITs have raised a total of more than 24 billion yuan (about 3.37 billion U.S. dollars), focusing on weak infrastructure links such as sci-tech innovation, decarbonization and people's livelihoods, driving new investment of more than 130 billion yuan, data from the exchange shows.

The two stock exchanges said they will continue to promote the high-quality development of the infrastructure REITs market in accordance with the work requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission to promote the regular issuance of REITs further.

In April 2020, China initiated a pilot scheme for infrastructure REITs to deepen supply-side structural reform in the financial sector and enhance the capital market's capabilities in supporting the real economy.

