Chinese naval hospital ship offers medical aid worldwide
(Xinhua) 13:37, June 17, 2023
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" has provided medical services for roughly 250,000 people from 43 countries and regions around the globe since its commission in 2008.
The Peace Ark has set sail on 10 overseas missions during its 15-year-old voyage, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference Friday.
The Chinese military has actively participated in peacekeeping operations, vessel protection operations, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, said Zhang.
China will always build world peace, contribute to global development, and safeguard the international order, the spokesperson added.
