Chinese premier meets Palestinian president

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing on Thursday.

Calling China and Palestine good friends and partners, Li said the announcement by the two countries' leaders to establish a strategic partnership fully demonstrates China's staunch support for developing China-Palestine ties and the cause of justice for Palestinian people.

China is ready to take the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Palestine as an opportunity to work for tangible outcomes of their strategic partnership to better benefit the two peoples, Li said.

Noting cooperation in various fields between China and Palestine has witnessed steady progress, Li urged efforts by the two sides to continue firmly supporting each other, continuously promote pragmatic cooperation, speed up the negotiation of a free trade agreement, work for closer people-to-people exchanges, and constantly carry forward their traditional friendship.

China will continue to champion justice and make sustained efforts for a comprehensive, just and durable solution for the Palestinian question, Li added.

Noting Palestine sees China as a close friend, Abbas said the country appreciates China's strong support for its people's cause of justice. Palestine firmly supports China's undertaking of national reunification, and the greater role it plays in international and regional affairs.

Palestine is willing to enhance cooperation with China to jointly work for the resolution of the Palestinian question at an early date, he added.

