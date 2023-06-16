Chinese premier congratulates Denkov on assuming office as Bulgarian PM

Xinhua) 08:57, June 16, 2023

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Nikolai Denkov on his assuming office as Bulgarian prime minister.

In the message, Li said the China-Bulgaria strategic partnership has been developing continuously in recent years.

Prime Minister Denkov, as a member of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, attaches great importance to science, education, and international exchanges and cooperation, and has made positive contributions to pushing for countries' focus on scientific and technological innovation and green development, Li said.

China is deeply implementing the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, and upholding the central role of innovation in the overall modernization drive, Li said.

China and Bulgaria share many similarities in their development concepts, and have great potential for cooperation, Li said, adding that China is ready to work with Bulgaria to continuously deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and push forward the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties.

