Chinese Defense Minister: Countries should manage their own warships, military planes well
(People's Daily App) 15:28, June 05, 2023
Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu said on Sunday that countries should manage their own warships and aircraft well.
Li made the remarks at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in response to a question about the alleged interception and expulsion of US military aircraft and warships by the Chinese military.
"The best course is that all countries, especially the military planes and warships of all countries, do not wander around other countries' territorial waters and airspace," Li said.
(Video source: CCTV News; Produced by Zhang Jian and Yang Zhiqi)
