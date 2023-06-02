Boeing begins first U.S. Air Force B-52 radar upgrades

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Boeing announced on Thursday that the first U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft has arrived at the company to begin upgrades as part of the Radar Modernization Program (RMP).

Following the on-schedule completion of the radar program Critical Design Review, Boeing began low-rate initial production of the new radar system for operational test and evaluation. Work on B-52 modernization takes place at Boeing sites in Oklahoma City and San Antonio, the announcement said.

RMP program upgrades include a new, wide-band radome on the aircraft's nose; two high-definition, touch-screen, large area displays; two display sensor system processors that will connect the radar with other B-52 systems; two hand controllers and a modern active electronically scanned array radar, according to Boeing.

