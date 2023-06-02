International Children's Day celebrated across world

A girl tries to use a fire hose during an event to mark the International Children's Day at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A boy assists a magician during an event to mark the International Children's Day at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A girl has her face painted during an event to mark the International Children's Day at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A boy has his face painted during an event to mark the International Children's Day at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A boy tries first aid during an event to mark the International Children's Day at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Children perform during an event to mark the International Children's Day at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A girl competes in throwing a ball into a container during an event to mark the International Children's Day at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A girl helps a magician conjure up a dove during an event to mark the International Children's Day at a park in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Children have fun on International Children's Day at the central children's store in Moscow, Russia, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Children enjoy ice cream on International Children's Day at the central children's store in Moscow, Russia, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A child learns how to ride a horse on International Children's Day near the Mekong River in the Lao capital Vientiane on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Children play by a fountain near Patuxay Park on International Children's Day in the Lao capital Vientiane on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Children play at the Ala-Too square to celebrate International Children's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

A girl plays at the Ala-Too square to celebrate International Children's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

Children perform on the street to celebrate International Children's Day in Minsk, Belarus, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Children perform on the street to celebrate International Children's Day in Minsk, Belarus, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Children play on the street to celebrate International Children's Day in Minsk, Belarus, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Children celebrate International Children's Day in Minsk, Belarus, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

