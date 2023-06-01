Home>>
China refutes WSJ report on Chinese Special Envoy's remarks
(People's Daily Online) 09:30, June 01, 2023
(Source: CE.cn)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CIA’s Operation Mockingbird a precursor of US manipulation of world public opinion
- 1,000 USD per fake news report -- U.S. plot to discredit Chinese investments exposed by Zimbabwean daily
- Brother of Xinjiang "witness" debunks torture claims
- Bian Lian: Western media and politicians change their tune on COVID-19 conspiracy theories
- Zenz's Xinjiang population 'research' lacks evidence, ignores basic demographic facts: experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.