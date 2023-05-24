China's Bayi Aerobatics Team performs with new J-10C fighter jets

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Bayi Aerobatics Team wowed spectators at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia on Tuesday with their first public performance in J-10C fighter jets. It was the first time that the third-generation Chinese supersonic fighter has been showcased abroad.

