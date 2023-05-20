Top Chinese political advisor meets leading members of China Islamic Association

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, takes a group photo with the representatives attending a gathering marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the China Islamic Association in Beijing, capital of China, May 19, 2023. Wang on Friday met with leading members of the China Islamic Association and congratulated them on the 70th anniversary of the association's establishment. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday met with leading members of the China Islamic Association and congratulated them on the 70th anniversary of the association's establishment.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, met the members at a gathering held in Beijing marking the association's anniversary.

He took a group photo with all the representatives attending the gathering, and extended greetings to Islamic personages and all Muslims in China.

Wang commended the association's work in leading Islamic personages and Muslims in following a path that adapts to socialist society and actively participating in socialist modernization. He added the association has contributed its wisdom and strength to the country's prosperity and national rejuvenation.

Wang called on the Islamic community in China to guide Islamic personages and Muslims in carrying forward the fine tradition of being patriotic, cultivate in them a growing sense of identity with the motherland, the Chinese nation, the Chinese culture, the CPC, and socialism with Chinese characteristics, and forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

He also called on the association to further promote the localization of Islam in China, the cultivation of religious personnel, and the management of religious affairs in accordance with the law.

