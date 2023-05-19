New types of multi-functional earphones meet people's diverse needs

What can you do if you fail to write down the minutes of a meeting in time? Now, artificial intelligence-based smart earphones can help you.

The smart earphones can convert audio messages to text, and even organize meeting content in real time.

A visitor (left) learns about wireless earphones at the 2019 China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in November. (Photo/Xinhua)

The smart earphones also enable real-time translation of multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, and German, thanks to advanced speech recognition and natural language processing technologies.

When talking to a foreigner, the smart earphones make two-way translation possible. They also feature background noise reduction to ensure accurate translation.

Waterproof earphones for swimming have become a new favorite among swimmers because combining built-in MP3 players with bone conductor technology can add spice to swimming.

The lightweight domestically-made earphones’ titanium frames protect users from fatigue after wearing them for a long time. The earphones don't fall out when a swimmer does different strokes in the pool. A swimmer can use the earphones with an IP68 waterproof rating underwater at a depth of 2 meters for two hours. The earphones support audio formats including MP3, WMA, WAV, FLAC, and APE, and their upgraded bone conduction ensures that they are suitable for different scenarios.

Open-back or clip-on earphones are comfortable to wear and ideal for driving, walking and other outdoor activities.

Smart glasses paired with earphones are an ideal option for businessmen who regularly need to attend online meetings. With mini loudspeakers on their temples, the smart glasses feature an open-ear design that allows wearers to stay aware of the surroundings, and an inverse sound field acoustic system and intelligent volume adjustment function that reduce sound leaks.

