China Photographers Association elects new head

Xinhua) 11:01, May 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Li Ge has been elected as the new president of the China Photographers Association at the organization's 10th national congress.

The event was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday and was attended by over 340 photographer delegates from various regions across the country.

During the congress, the delegates reviewed and approved a work report, revised the association's charter, and elected a new leadership team for the organization.

