China's urban employees see steady average salary growth in 2022

Xinhua) 16:38, May 09, 2023

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The average salary of China's urban employees saw steady growth in 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The average salary in the non-private sector reached 114,029 yuan (about 16,465 U.S. dollars), an increase of 7,192 yuan from 2021, or 6.7 percent year on year.

The real growth of the average salary for urban employees in the non-private sector, adjusted for inflation, rose by 4.6 percent year on year.

In the private sector, the annual average salary stood at 65,237 yuan, up 1.7 percent year on year after price factors were deducted, the data showed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)