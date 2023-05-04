Ford U.S. sales up 4 pct in April

Xinhua) 10:32, May 04, 2023

CHICAGO, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it sold 184,002 vehicles in the United States in April, up 4 percent year on year.

Ford's sales of internal combustion engine vehicles went up 5.6 percent, hybrid vehicle sales slipped 6.9 percent, and electric vehicle sales fell 25 percent.

The Dearborn-based automaker sold 69,595 F-Series trucks in April, compared to 51,517 a year ago. It sold 1,335 electric F-150 Lightning in the month.

In the first four months of this year, Ford sold nearly 1.1 million vehicles, an increase of 9 percent year on year.

The U.S. automaker ended April with gross U.S. car and light truck stocks of 376,600, down from 405,100 at the end of March.

