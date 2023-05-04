Home>>
Ford U.S. sales up 4 pct in April
(Xinhua) 10:32, May 04, 2023
CHICAGO, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it sold 184,002 vehicles in the United States in April, up 4 percent year on year.
Ford's sales of internal combustion engine vehicles went up 5.6 percent, hybrid vehicle sales slipped 6.9 percent, and electric vehicle sales fell 25 percent.
The Dearborn-based automaker sold 69,595 F-Series trucks in April, compared to 51,517 a year ago. It sold 1,335 electric F-150 Lightning in the month.
In the first four months of this year, Ford sold nearly 1.1 million vehicles, an increase of 9 percent year on year.
The U.S. automaker ended April with gross U.S. car and light truck stocks of 376,600, down from 405,100 at the end of March.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ford to sell vehicles directly to customers in China under new EV organization
- U.S. "Big Three" automakers speed up model changeover, restructuring in China
- Spotlight: Ford to collaborate with VW in making pickups, vans, electric vehicles
- Ford to equip all new U.S. vehicles with 5G technology from 2022
- Ford plans layoffs due to its $1 billion loss over Trump tariffs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.