IAEA warns of intensified military activity near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Xinhua) 11:00, April 29, 2023

VIENNA, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday sounded the alarm over "increased military presence and activity" near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant "underlines the importance and urgency of agreeing on the protection of the plant."

In recent months, Grossi has been consulting with Ukraine and Russia on creating a safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The IAEA director general said that the IAEA experts had completed a rotation at the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday to continue the agency's assessment of the facility's security situation.

