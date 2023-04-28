Languages

Archive

Friday, April 28, 2023

Home>>People's Daily Online Exclusives

Chinese path to modernization carries global significance (7)

(People's Daily Online) 11:20, April 28, 2023

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque believes that China will surely achieve its national development goals and build itself into a strong country with balanced material and cultural-ethical advancement.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)

Photos