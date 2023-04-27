Achievement exhibition for 6th Digital China Summit kicks off in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 10:20, April 27, 2023

Photo shows the venue of the achievement exhibition for the 6th Digital China Summit, which opened on April 26 at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

The achievement exhibition for the 6th Digital China Summit kicked off on April 26 at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, attracting over 300 exhibitors.

The five-day event will showcase the latest achievements and development trends in building a "digital China."

