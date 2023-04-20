China releases new undergraduate majors

Xinhua) 13:50, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's education ministry Wednesday said it released 26 new disciplines for undergraduate programs amid efforts to help universities better serve national strategies and regional development.

The newly approved majors cover several fields, including biometrics, robotics, national parks, rural governance, and family education, among others, according to the ministry.

So far, China's higher education institutions have 792 majors in 93 categories designated for undergraduates.

In addition, China will adjust the composition of about 20 percent of the disciplines and majors at its higher education institutions, replacing outdated ones with new ones that keep abreast with new technologies, emerging sectors, and new business modes, according to a reform plan released by the education ministry and other authorities earlier this month.

