School in Indian capital evacuated after receiving bomb threat

Xinhua) 10:54, April 13, 2023

NEW DELHI, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Students of a school in the Indian capital city were evacuated after the school administration received an email about a bomb threat on Wednesday, police said.

The evacuation took place at the Indian Public School in Sadiq Nagar locality of Delhi.

The email from an unknown sender sent a tizzy among the school administration, which alerted the police.

Immediately the bomb detection and disposal squad along with the dog squad rushed to the school premises to conduct a thorough check. A contingent of Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) also reached the school to assist in checking.

The searches for the bombs went on until the last reports poured in. However, nothing suspicious was found so far.

"Information was shared telephonically by Brijesh from the Indian School, BRT Road regarding receipt of an email regarding bombs planted in the school. The email was received today morning. The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being done by bomb squad," senior police officer Chandan Chowdhary told media.

In the wake of the bomb threat, the school administration informed the parents of the students to pick up their children. The incident triggered panic among parents who rushed to the school.

Television footage showed a large anxious crowd, mostly parents of the students, waiting at the gate.

"Dear parents, on account of some unexpected security reasons, we are having to close school early. Kindly arrange to pick up your ward as per details...Front Gate...self pickup...Back gate van users. School will resume as usual tomorrow," reads the message from the school.

The police said a similar threat email was sent to the school in November last year. The students were evacuated and the threat was later found to be a hoax.

The police have registered a case and ordered an investigation. The police are trying to track the Internet Protocol address and identify the sender of the email.

