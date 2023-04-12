4 killed in firing inside military station in north India

Xinhua) 13:52, April 12, 2023

NEW DELHI, April 12 (Xinhua) -- At least four persons were killed when a man opened fire indiscriminately inside a military station in India's northern state of Punjab on Wednesday morning, said the Indian Army.

The identities of the assailant and those killed have not been ascertained yet. The incident occurred at around 04:35 a.m. local time inside the Bathinda Military Station in Punjab. The assailant was reportedly not wearing a military uniform.

The station's quick reaction teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations were in progress, news agency ANI quoting a military statement as saying.

Other media reports said that everyone inside the military station has been advised to stay indoors, as a search and rescue operation is still going on to nab the assailant.

Meanwhile, the local police said there is no terror angle in the incident. About two days ago, one Insas Rifle with 28 cartridges was reported missing.

