China prosecutes 381 suspects involved in medical cosmetology-related crimes

Xinhua) 10:01, April 07, 2023

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial organs have prosecuted 381 individuals in 129 cases amid a crackdown on medical cosmetology-related crimes launched in September 2022, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

Since the start of the crackdown, procuratorial organs nationwide have approved the arrest of 306 individuals involved in 89 medical cosmetology criminal cases, said the SPP, adding that a total of 838 public interest litigation cases were filed and handled.

On Thursday, the SPP released details of six typical cases in which prosecutors dealt with illegal and criminal cases of medical cosmetology in an effort to disclose the major criminal modes, reveal the common risks and hidden dangers for consumers choosing medical cosmetology, and warn consumers to choose medical cosmetology services rationally.

