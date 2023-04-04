Macao's broad money supply retreats in February

Xinhua) 16:51, April 04, 2023

MACAO, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Macao's broad money supply retreated by 1.1 percent month on month to 716.1 billion patacas (about 88.5 billion U.S. dollars) in February, the special administrative region's (SAR) monetary watchdog said on Tuesday.

According to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 3.3 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. M1 thus decreased by 3.9 percent from one month earlier.

Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities fell 0.8 percent. The sum of these two items, broad money supply or M2, retreated by 1.1 percent to 716.1 billion patacas.

On an annual basis, M1 dropped 4.4 percent, whereas M2 grew 4.0 percent.

The shares of pataca, Hong Kong dollar, renminbi and U.S. dollar in M2 were 35.7 percent, 44.3 percent, 7.9 percent and 10.0 percent, respectively.

According to the official data, resident deposits decreased 1.0 percent from the preceding month to 695.0 billion patacas, while non-resident deposits dropped 11.8 percent to 289.4 billion patacas.

On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 0.8 percent to 230.0 billion patacas.

As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 3.5 percent from a month earlier to 1,214.4 billion patacas. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar)

