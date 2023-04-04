Tsai's daydreaming 'stopover' in New York

China Daily) 16:20, April 04, 2023

[MA XUEJING/CHINA DAILY]

Despite all the fanfare, Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's news briefing during her first "stopover" in New York was, at first, delayed and ultimately canceled. Her speech at the Hudson Institute was made behind closed doors.

The Wall Street Journal even described her trip as "purposely low-key". However, her trip received a fierce, reception from a large number of Chinese Americans, who thronged the street outside her hotel to sing Ode to the Motherland against her advocacy of Taiwan "independence", while local US residents gathered to protest against her selling war to the United States.

She might want to forget the 32 hours she spent on US territory. By voicing their opposition, the Chinese Americans have shown their determination to seek national reunification, while local residents made clear they did not want their country to get involved with the Taiwan question.

Anybody with a rational mind in the US knows that Taiwan is China's core interest and US interference is not welcome. Also, supporting a few secessionists on the island in no way helps US interests.

More countries are realizing how futile this is, with Honduras becoming the 182nd country to establish diplomatic ties with China. Tsai's Taiwan "independence" plan goes against the mainstream thought of the world. No one with a rational mind will side with her.

Days before she embarked on her trip, Tsai presented an award to former national security advisor of the US Robert C. O'Brien, who had prompted Taiwan to adopt a "hedgehog strategy", making it a military tool of the US at the cost of local people's lives. While he is not someone the locals admire, Tsai insisted on honoring him, exposing her true intention of sacrificing people's interests, even lives, to please her US bosses. She is daydreaming and won't succeed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)