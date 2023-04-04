Home>>
6-year-old B-girl slays audience
(People's Daily App) 15:25, April 04, 2023
A 6-year-old B-girl showed her great skills in a breakdance competition in Chongqing with difficult moves like headspins and Thomas Flares. Let’s watch this dance battle and enjoy the girl’s amazing performance!
