6-year-old B-girl slays audience

(People's Daily App) 15:25, April 04, 2023

A 6-year-old B-girl showed her great skills in a breakdance competition in Chongqing with difficult moves like headspins and Thomas Flares. Let’s watch this dance battle and enjoy the girl’s amazing performance!

(Compiled by Xiong Yiyang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)