CBA Roundup: Beijing Ducks nose out Shanxi, Guangzhou stun Liaoning

Xinhua) 15:01, April 04, 2023

Kyle Fogg (L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards defends Tian Yuheng of Guangzhou Loong Lions during the 41st round match at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Ducks bagged a narrow win over the Shanxi Loongs, 105-103, via a buzzer-beater three-pointer, while the Guangzhou Loong Lions smashed the Liaoning Flying Leopards 87-69 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Monday.

Beijing rode on a 16-2 scoring dash and led by up to 17 points midway through the first quarter. However, Zhang Ning stood out and inspired a fightback for Shanxi, who cut down the gap to seven points to end the first quarter.

Zhang continued his hot hand in the second period as Shanxi overtook the lead and built a 19-point advantage.

But Shanxi struggled in offense in the third quarter, while Beijing's duo of Fang Shuo and Fan Ziming attacked fiercely in the paint to help the home team claw back.

In the last moment, Kay Felder made a crucial turnover, only for Lei Meng to hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer and nail down the victory for Beijing.

Zhang Ning posted a game-high 31 points, Fan Ziming had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Fangshuo contributed 22 points and 11 assists for Beijing.

Guangzhou and Liaoning played out a seesaw first quarter, while the second quarter saw Liaoning suffer poor shooting, scoring merely six points.

The deficit was widened to 26 points in the second half as Cui Yongxi from Guangzhou found rhythm beyond the arc, but Zhang Zhenlin and Kyle Fogg gifted Liaoning a 16-2 run to narrow the gap.

As Liaoning players were still frozen in outside shootings in the last quarter, Guangzhou soon put the game out of sight.

Elsewhere, the Shenzhen Aviators edged the Nanjing Monkey Kings 103-102, and the Xinjiang Flying Tigers defeated the Tianjin Pioneers 98-91.

Brandon Jefferson of Tianjin Pioneers breaks through during the 41st round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Abudushalamu (3rd R) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers tries to break through during the 41st round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Abudushalamu (R) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers vies for the ball during the 41st round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Zhu Xuhang (L) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers controls the ball during the 41st round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Players of Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers compete during the 41st round match at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Zhu Xuhang (R) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers steals the ball during the 41st round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Shi Deshuai (L) of Tianjin Pioneers controls the ball during the 41st round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Qi Lin (L) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers controls the ball during the 41st round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Chris Clemons (2nd R) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers goes for a lay-up during the 41st round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Chris Clemons of Xinjiang Flying Tigers shoots during the 41st round match between Xinjiang Flying Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Lual Acuil (2nd L) of Nanjing Monkey Kings vies with Shen Zijie (3rd L) of Shenzhen Leopards during the 41st round match between Nanjing Monkey Kings and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Jared Sullinger (R) of Shenzhen Leopards goes for a lay-up during the 41st round match between Nanjing Monkey Kings and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Wang Lanqin (L) of Nanjing Monkey Kings shoots during the 41st round match between Nanjing Monkey Kings and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Quentin Peterson (R) of Nanjing Monkey Kings talks with the referee during the 41st round match between Nanjing Monkey Kings and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)