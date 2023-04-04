Chinese defender Wang to miss Women's World Cup through surgery

Xinhua) 14:58, April 04, 2023

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese central defender Wang Xiaoxue will sit out this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup after she underwent an operation on a knee injury, the Chinese side head coach Shui Qingxia said.

Wang was carried off the field after she picked up a left knee injury in an international friendly with Ireland in late February.

"She received surgery on March 6, which was a success," said Shui.

"She will definitely miss the World Cup as the anterior cruciate ligament tear she suffered usually needs at least eight to 12 months to recover," Shui said.

Shui said there exists the possibility that veteran striker Wang Shanshan will be converted to play the central defending position.

"Wang Shanshan is a good choice to defend the European forwards who are strong and fast. We will have a try," she said.

"As we need to have back-ups for that position, so I cannot rule out the possibility that she will play the central defender," Shui said.

China will face England, Denmark, Haiti in Group D in the World Cup.

