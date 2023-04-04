Metaverse roadshow center to open at Shanghai International Film Festival
SHANGHAI, April 4 (Xinhua) -- A metaverse roadshow center will open to the public at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which will be held in June.
During the 25th SIFF and the 28th Shanghai TV Festival, relevant film and television activities will be held simultaneously in the Shanghai International Film and TV Festival Metaverse Roadshow Center, also known as Metafilm, the organizer announced on Monday.
By downloading the Metafilm App, users can select roles such as directors, screenwriters or actors, to create their virtual identity, and experience different scenes including a metaverse red carpet.
In addition to browsing fresh information about the two festivals, users can enjoy a high-quality film and television poster exhibition, "walk" on the red carpet and interact with virtual digital figures.
Metafilm is jointly created by Shanghai International Film and Television Festival Center, Shanghai Cultural Assets and Equity Exchange and China Data Chain (Shanghai) Cultural Development Co., Ltd.
Founded in 1993, the SIFF is a competitive global event driven by Shanghai's efforts to become an international cultural hub.
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai to host carbon neutrality expo in June
- Return of Shanghai's grand fairs marks strong economic recovery
- Shanghai's permanent resident population decreases by 130,000 in 2022, reasons for not having children revealed
- Tourism expo in Shanghai signals strong economic recovery
- Shanghai's Lujiazui now home to over 100 foreign asset management institutions
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.