Home>>
U.S. construction spending drops in February
(Xinhua) 14:44, April 04, 2023
WASHINGTON, April 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. construction spending stumbled in February, pushed by a slip in residential construction spending, according to data released Monday from the Commerce Department.
Total spending on construction lowered 0.1 percent in February from the previous month, after a 0.4 percent increase in January.
February's figures missed the 0 percent rise that had been forecast by Wall Street.
The drop was spurred by a 0.6 percent reduction in spending on residential construction.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. Supreme Court poised to end affirmative action
- America faces catastrophic teacher shortage: The Washington Post
- Freedom of bearing arms dragging America into mire of tragedies
- America's Southeast Asian shenanigans doomed to fail, again
- Are American politicians disgruntled at digital yuan innovation?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.