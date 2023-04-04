We Are China

U.S. construction spending drops in February

Xinhua) 14:44, April 04, 2023

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. construction spending stumbled in February, pushed by a slip in residential construction spending, according to data released Monday from the Commerce Department.

Total spending on construction lowered 0.1 percent in February from the previous month, after a 0.4 percent increase in January.

February's figures missed the 0 percent rise that had been forecast by Wall Street.

The drop was spurred by a 0.6 percent reduction in spending on residential construction.

