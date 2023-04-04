Huawei plans to develop 50,000 ICT talents in South Asia

Xinhua) 14:43, April 04, 2023

DHAKA, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China's telecommunication giant Huawei plans to develop 50,000 information and communication technology (ICT) talents in South Asia in the next five years.

The strategy will include various programs like building ICT academies, different ICT and startup competitions, online course enrollment and fresh employee recruitment.

The announcement was made at the "Building a Smart Talent Ecosystem, In South Asia, For South Asia" held at its South Asia representative office in the Bangladesh capital on Monday.

The event has been attended by journalists and Huawei officials from Huawei South Asia countries.

The Dhaka office aims to support the region with more attention and create better value for the customers, partners and ecosystem, as well as society with the inspiration "In South Asia, For South Asia."

Huawei has developed more than 6,000 ICT talents last year in South Asia. "And now this company has the plan to develop 50,000 new ICT talents in the next five years," the Chinese company said in a statement.

