China sees 6 mln employed in translation, language services sector

Xinhua) 14:40, April 04, 2023

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- The total number of people employed in China's translation and language services sector stood at 6.01 million in 2022, up 11.7 percent from the previous year, according to the annual conference of the Translators Association of China (TAC), which opened on Monday.

At the opening ceremony, reports were released on the development of the translation and language service industry, both nationwide and worldwide. In addition, an award-granting ceremony for excellent translators in different fields and a national translation skill contest were launched.

Tang Heng, deputy secretary general of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said at the event that China's translator and interpreter community has substantially supported and boosted the country's international exchanges on all fronts.

Tang called for efforts to enhance mutual learning between different civilizations, broaden the channel of exchanges, enrich the content of cooperation, and promote the building of a human community with a shared future.

Du Zhanyuan, head of both the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the TAC, urged efforts to actively engage in international exchange.

The two-day annual conference features a series of events, including 22 themed forums.

