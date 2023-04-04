CPEC plays vital role in strengthening, modernizing infrastructure in Pakistan: minister

Xinhua) 14:13, April 04, 2023

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has been playing a vital role in strengthening and modernizing infrastructure in Pakistan, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said.

CPEC projects have pushed forward the socio-economic development in Pakistan, the minister said when meeting with heads of Chinese enterprises on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 held in South China's Hainan Province, according to a statement released by Pakistan's Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Monday.

Lauding contribution of Chinese enterprises in the success of the CPEC, Iqbal said the people of Pakistan will never forget China for helping them at a time when the whole country was plunged into darkness due to power shortages, by implementing a host of energy projects.

In the statement, the minister also highlighted the newly proposed CPEC projects, such as the Karachi coastal comprehensive development zone project and Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway alignment projects, expressing hope that the projects would act as an emerging hub for sectors including tourism, information technology, ports, shipping and services in Pakistan, while creating thousands of new jobs for youths.

Iqbal also assured the Chinese enterprises of the Pakistani government's full support for the successful implementation of their projects in Pakistan, the statement said.

